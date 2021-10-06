Jiodown: Jio network faces issues in certain circles

Scripting a survival
Reliance Jio’s network seems to be down in certain circles on Wednesday morning, as users have taken to social media to report issues with the network.
Twitter users have reported trouble with the network connection. Jio is showing “no service” for almost the past two hours for some users.
The hashtag “#Jiodown” began trending on Twitter in India. Users reported being unable to connect to the network, make calls or send SMS.
Downdetector, a service that tracks service outages, received nearly 4,000 user reports of issues with Jio at 11:12 am IST. 40 per cent of users reported receiving no signal while 24 per cent reported a total blackout with the service.
The issue however seems to be limited to certain circles. A majority of users reporting issues on social media were located in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.
In response to users from these locations who requested assistance with the issue, the official support account for Jio (@JioCare) replied, “We regret the inconvenience caused. Please be informed that we are currently experiencing connectivity issues in your location. Be assured that our team is working on the same and services will be restored as soon as possible.”
Jio is yet to comment on the network issues.
