JioMart, WhatsApp launch initial set of integrations on trial basis

JioMart, e-commerce venture of Reliance Industries Ltd’s subsidiary Reliance Retail, has launched an initial set of integrations with WhatsApp.

“…and the response from WhatsApp and JioMart customers is encouraging, along with lots of valuable feedback. Our joint teams are actively developing the full new commerce solution linking merchants and consumers, and we plan to progressively launch these over the next few quarters,” RIL Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani told shareholders on Thursday.

RIL has also operationalised an initial 10 MW capacity of Jio-Azure cloud data centres in Jamnagar and Nagpur.

“We are currently onboarding the initial group of pilot customers and we plan to expand our datacentre capacity and our offerings to a growing number of SMEs and start-ups over the coming quarters,” Ambani added.

“We are indeed privileged to have partners like Facebook, Google and Microsoft in whose company, our efforts to create a digital society in India seems that much easier,” he added.