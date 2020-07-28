JioSaavn for Brands launches Digital Audio Playbook for marketers

JioSaavn for Brands, the audio and music streaming services, has launched ‘Connecting From A Safe Distance: The Digital Audio Playbook For A New Reality’, as per the company’s official release.

JioSaavn mentioned that Playbook is an essential guide for brands to create relevant and engaging digital audio advertising strategies for a new listener landscape.

Music streaming company further claimed that the Playbook gleans insights into the transformed streaming patterns of more than 100 million listeners on JioSaavn, offering recommendations for advertisers to fine-tune their marketing message to make meaningful connections with listeners during this period.

The Playbook sheds light on a plethora of streaming trends, including preferred playlists, genres and artists, and the rising popularity of podcasts. Apart from listener data and insights, the Playbook also offers recommendations for brands to reach their desired target audience in a manner that is sensitive to their current situation, the company stated.

Playbook tips

Delivering messages alongside wellness instructions, softening the hard-sell, and taking listeners down memory lane are some of the tips that the Playbook has to offer.

According to JioSaavn’s data, listeners’ love for digital audio streaming has remained constant, although preferences have evolved over the last few months.

As more people adapt to their ‘stay home’ routines, the brand has witnessed stark growth in specific playlists such as cleaning (6per cent) home workouts (17 per cent), kids’ content (155 per cent), and cooking (20 per cent).

Overall podcast streams rose by 18 per cent in the past two months,

JioSaavn mentioned that its all About Corona channel has witnessed a growth of 14 per cent on an average per week.

Speaking on the playbook, Suhani Arora, Director - Ad Product Marketing at JioSaavn, said in the official release: “At JioSaavn for Brands, our goal is to help marketers channel the power of digital audio by constantly providing them with relevant solutions, insights, and ideas. To that end, our Playbook is designed to help brands and agencies understand evolving streaming behavioúr and make more informed decisions.

Arora added: “The type of music and podcasts being streamed at the moment is a clear indication of the mood, activity, and sentiment around it. We want to encourage marketers to pause and listen to the users, and then adjust the messaging to meet their current reality and needs.”

