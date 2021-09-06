Jivika Ayursciences plans to set up unit near Hyderabad

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Jivika Ayursciences, a New Delhi-based Ayurveda herbal products start-up, has outlined plans to set up a new manufacturing unit at Genome Valley near Hyderabad.
Announcing its roll out of about 30 different ayurvedic healthcare products into the market by October 2021 from their facility at Karnal in Haryana, it outlined plans to enhance production capacity to cater to the global market by commissioning a new factory to produce ayurveda medicines and a host of supplements in Telangana.
After interaction with Telangana government officials, L Mani Varghese, Founder & CEO of Jivika Ayursciences, said, “the company will begin work on the ₹120 crore plant by November and expect to commence production within four months thereafter.”
“The new facility will include lines for production of ayurveda medicine, herbal supplements and herbal extracts and also have an R&D centre. Jivika is planning to organically grow herbs,” he said.
Stating that there is a huge demand for herbal medicines, he said India has potential to tap into a number of markets by ensuring strict quality controls. Jivika is in the process of entering the international market by appointing distributors in other markets.
