J&J updates information on rare neurological condition linked to its Covid-19 vaccine

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Johnson & Johnson has updated its Covid-19 vaccine factsheets to include information on the rare neurological case of Guillain-Barré syndrome.
“Updates with this new information will be implemented in other regions of the world according to local regulatory procedures,”J&J said, after the United States Food and Drug Administration red-flagged the condition seen in vaccine recipients. J&J’s vaccine is part of India’s vaccine basket as well, in a deal with local producer Biological E.
“Rare cases of the neurological disorder, Guillain-Barré syndrome have been reported following vaccination with the Janssen Covid-19 vaccine. Most occurred within 42 days after vaccination,” J&J said.
“While the chance of having this occur is very low, Johnson & Johnson has updated its Covid-19 Vaccine factsheet to include important information about these rare cases and on the signs and symptoms of Guillain-Barré syndrome,”it added.
Further, the American company said, “any adverse event report about individuals receiving Johnson & Johnson’s single-shot Covid-19 vaccine, as well as our own assessment of the report, is shared with the US Food and Drug Administration, the European Medicines Agency, the World Health Organization and other health authorities around the world where our vaccine is authorized.”
J&J reiterated that its single-shot Covid-19 vaccine offers protection against Covid-19 disease and prevents hospitalization and death, including in countries where viral variants are highly prevalent.
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Will Mansukh Mandaviya’s control over the health and chemicals and fertilizers ministries spell synergy or a ...
Companies spell out their policy wish list for green mobility to kick in
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
What do indices other than the Nifty and Sensex say about market direction? We take stock of the key levels to ...
Takeover of DHFL could impact the loan book quality and capital adequacy of combined entity
The Nifty 50 tests base at 15,635 and next is at 15,500. For Sensex, 52,000 is vital
Valuations do matter for investor returns even in new-age technology-driven companies
But Italy are worthy winners of a wonderful football spectacle
Rasheed Kidwai’s book on the Gwalior royal family is as much a palace chronicle as it is a companion volume to ...
A new interactive map of Maximum City plots the flora and fauna of the megapolis
A unique environmental drama, the recently released ‘Sherni’ is earning accolades from leading Indian ...
Chemical- free, cruelty-free sustainable beauty labels are exploding as consumers get inscreasingly conscious
Time & TideTime and Tide wait for none. P&G’s fabric care brand Tide’s new ad campaign is on this ...
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
According to InMobi’s State of Programmatic Mobile Video Advertising in India report, there are 356 million ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...