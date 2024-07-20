JK Cement Ltd on Saturday reported a 67 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹184.82 crore for the first quarter ended June 2024.
The company had posted a profit of ₹110.73 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing from JK Cement.
Its revenue from operations edged up 1.62 per cent at ₹2,807.57 crore during the quarter under review. It was ₹2,762.63 crore a year ago.
JK Cement's total expenses stood flat at ₹2,579.14 crore in the June quarter.
The total income of JK Cement was ₹2,852.31 crore, up 2.07 per cent, in Q1 FY25.
