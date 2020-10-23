JK Cement to launch new grey cement grinding unit at Balasinor in Gujarat

Cement maker JK Cement Ltd is set to launch its new grey cement grinding unit in Balasinor in Mahisagar district in central Gujarat. Set up with an investment of ₹200 crore, the plant has already started commercial dispatches.

Spread across 8 hectares, the newly-built unit has total production capacity of 0.7 million tonnes per annum (MTPA). The foundation stone for the project was laid in February 2019. A virtual launch programme will be held for company's dealers on Saturday.

The capex is the part of company’s total funding outlay of ₹2,000 crore for the capacity addition to the tune of 4.2 million tonnes.

Raghavpat Singhania, Managing Director, JK Cement, said the establishment of the new plant in Balasinor marks the foray for the company into Western India.

“As a leading brand, we have steadfastly held on to our commitment to serve our customers in the best way possible and also contribute to industrial growth. Our decades of legacy in the Indian market hinges on our superlative product quality and real-time project delivery,” he said in a statement.

With this addition, the brand has further reinforced its growing footprint in India. The company has successfully completed its grey cement capacity expansion of 4.2mtpa comprising of (2mtpa), in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh (1.5mtpa) and Gujarat (0.7mtpa).

AK Saraogi, Deputy Managing Director & CFO, JK Cement, commented, “The new plant will enable us to further strengthen our presence in India’s high growth markets, generate employment opportunities for the locals and help us serve our customers better. While we are already supplying to the active cement demand in Gujarat, the Balasinor grinding unit will enable us to cater to the high potential markets across Surat, Baroda and Rajkot and others.”

Company has over four decades of experience in the Cement manufacturing industry with an installed grey cement capacity of 14 MPTA. With the commissioning of Balasinor unit, total capacity has touched 14.7 MTPA.

While all companies are grappling with the economic impact of the Covid-19 induced lockdown and revisiting their organizational strategies, JK Cement is the only brand to have made such an announcement at such a juncture, eyeing a strong volume growth in Q2 FY21 along with business and financial synergies, a company statement said.