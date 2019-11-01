JK Lakshmi Cement reports net profit of ₹ 49.72 cr

Cement manufacturing firm JK Lakshmi Cement on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹ 49.72 crore for the quarter ended on September 30, 2019. The company had registered a loss of ₹ 5.70 crore during the same quarter last fiscal.

The total income of the company stood at ₹ 1,018.11 crore for the quarter under consideration against ₹ 973.95 crore in the previous year period.

The softening of fuel prices has also contributed in improved working, according to the statement issued by the company on Friday.

“The Company’s Grinding Unit of 0.80 Million Tonnes at Cuttack has been commissioned in the current quarter and with this the Company’s cement capacity stands at 11.7 Million Tonnes on a standalone basis,” said Shailendra Chouksey, whole-time Director JK Lakshmi Cement.

On a consolidated basis, the capacity of JK Lakshmi, along with its subsidiary Udaipur Cement Works Limited stands at 13.50 million tonnes, the statement added.