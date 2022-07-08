JK Tyre appoints Anuj Kathuria as new President

JK Tyre & Industries on Thursday said it has appointed Anuj Kathuria as President (India). He will report to Chairman and Managing Director, Raghupati Singhania and Anshuman Singhania, Managing Director, based out of Delhi.

Kathuria brings with him 31 years of experience, having worked in senior management positions in leading auto companies, including Ashok Leyland and Tata Motors. An engineer and a post-graduate in marketing and finance, he is a Harvard Business School alumni. In addition, he has also worked overseas in the auto sector in senior management positions.

Welcoming Kathuria, Raghupati Singhania, said, “I am sure that Kathuria will provide adept leadership and lead JK Tyre on a new growth trajectory."