JK Tyre further strengthens its OEM pact with Hyundai

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on July 08, 2021

To supply tyres to Hyundai's SUV Alcazar.

JK Tyre & Industries said it has deepened its OEM relationship with Hyundai Motor India by supplying its UX Royale high-performance tyres to Hyundai’s latest SUV Alcazar.

The company has already been supplying its tyres for Hyundai’s Creta, according to a statement.

"Our partnership with JK Tyre to offer Hyundai ALCAZAR with UX Royale High Performance tyres, continues to carry forward this SUV’s premium quotient with superior comfort, handling & driving dynamics,” Hyundai Motor India said.

“Our previous association with Hyundai for its highest-selling Creta model is a huge success. The newest collaboration for Hyundai ALCAZAR is a step forward to strengthen our strong relationship and our commitment to our OEM customers, said V K Misra, Technical Director, JK Tyre & Industries.

Published on July 08, 2021

