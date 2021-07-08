JK Tyre further strengthens its OEM pact with Hyundai

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
JK Tyre & Industries said it has deepened its OEM relationship with Hyundai Motor India by supplying its UX Royale high-performance tyres to Hyundai’s latest SUV Alcazar.
The company has already been supplying its tyres for Hyundai’s Creta, according to a statement.
"Our partnership with JK Tyre to offer Hyundai ALCAZAR with UX Royale High Performance tyres, continues to carry forward this SUV’s premium quotient with superior comfort, handling & driving dynamics,” Hyundai Motor India said.
“Our previous association with Hyundai for its highest-selling Creta model is a huge success. The newest collaboration for Hyundai ALCAZAR is a step forward to strengthen our strong relationship and our commitment to our OEM customers, said V K Misra, Technical Director, JK Tyre & Industries.
