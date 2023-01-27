JK Tyre has unveiled two new ranges of SUV tyres— Ranger HPe and Ranger X-AT—in Mumbai on Friday.

These tyres have been developed with Xpolymer3 technology, making them durable and fuel-efficient with increased safety designed for Indian roads. The Ranger HPe tyres are designed to cater to electric vehicles, while Ranger X-AT is designed to handle extreme terrains.

Presently, in the Ranger series tyre offerings, the company sells over 60,000 tyres from 15 inches up to 18 inches.

“Our Ranger series has been well-received by our customers and the two new latest editions—Ranger HPe and Ranger X-AT—are designed in a way that will further elevate the customer’s SUV experience. We are working on low RRC tyres keeping in mind durability, performance and characteristics are maintained. It requires a different level of technology,” said Anuj Kathuria, President, JK Tyre & Industries Ltd.