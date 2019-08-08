JK Tyre launches tool to monitor tyre pressure, temperature

JK Tyre & Industries on Thursday launched a one of a kind technology-based tool geared towards smart monitoring and maintenance of tyres called of ‘Treel’.

An industry-first move to deliver advanced mobility solutions to commercial and passenger vehicle owners, the launch of ‘Treel’ sensors is an outcome of its recent financial acquisition in Treel Mobility Solutions Pvt Ltd, a start-up venture, the company said in a statement.

The information collected by this system is relayed on a real-time basis to the vehicle owner’s smartphone via Bluetooth on to a mobile application (Android as well as Apple), thus allowing for early detection of issues and deployment of timely preventive measures to avoid them. With the help of tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), Treel Sensors also deliver higher fuel efficiency. Besides, the technology enhances tyre life and minimises operational expenses, the company said.

“Being the pioneers of radials in India, we have done it yet again by introducing ‘Smart Tyre’ as an extension to our initiative of providing mobility solutions to both commercial and passenger vehicle owners. The introduction of Treel sensors is the first such high-tech move towards creating a smart tyre in Indian markets,” Raghupati Singhania, Chairman and Managing Director, JK Tyre & Industries said.

“It provides an enhanced value proposition to vehicle owners, particularly fleets, by reducing their operational costs. Underscoring our commitment to ‘Make in India’, Treel sensors are designed, developed and manufactured in our Pune facility and are already in use by fleet owners as part of a countrywide pilot,” he added.

Treel sensors are now commercially available at more than 700 dealerships across India. JK Tyre also plans to sell the technology solution online via an exclusive e-commerce sales channel to end customers.