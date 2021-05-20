Companies

JK Tyre shares jump over 6% after March quarter earnings

PTI New Delhi | Updated on May 20, 2021

Following lifting of lockdown, JK Tyre recovered fast and achieved highest sales in Q3 and Q4 FY21

Shares of JK Tyre and Industries on Thursday jumped over 6 per cent after the company reported a consolidated profit after tax of ₹194.96 crore for the March quarter of the previous fiscal.

The stock rose 6.18 per cent to ₹131.25 on the BSE.

On the NSE, it jumped 6.26 per cent to ₹131.50.

JK Tyre and Industries on Wednesday reported a consolidated profit after tax of ₹194.96 crore for the March quarter of the previous fiscal against a consolidated loss of ₹52.78 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations in the quarter under review rose by 63.21 per cent to ₹2,927.28 crore compared to ₹1,792.56 crore in Q4FY20, the company said.

For the fiscal 2020-21, profit after tax grew more than two-folds to ₹330.93 crore, compared to ₹141.31 crore in FY20. Revenue from operations in the previous fiscal grew 4.35 per cent to ₹9,102.20 crore against ₹8,722.70 crore logged in the year ended March 31, 2020.

The year began with India in lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the economy grinding to a halt with Q1FY21 almost a washout, said Raghupati Singhania, Chairman and Managing Director, JK Tyre and Industries.

The economy started opening up gradually from mid-May. As a result of several initiatives taken, JK Tyre recovered fast and achieved the highest sales in Q3FY21 and Q4FY21, increasing its market presence, he added.

Published on May 20, 2021

