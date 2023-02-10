Leading tyre maker JK Tyre & Industries will soon be launching its smart tyre ranges for trucks, a move that will not only provide truckers with some savings but also promises to enhance the life of tyres at least by 10 per cent.

Sensors

These smart tyres, which will have a tyre pressure monitoring system based on Censor technology, will enable real-time smartphone application-based alerts for inflation and temperature breeches.

The inbuilt sensors in the smart tyres will be able to detect a change in tyre pressure or temperature and accordingly send alerts to their app, which will be displayed on the mobile screen.

“Generally, a change in pressure or temperature causes tyre burst. But the tyre burst would happen for both the tyres on the wheel, not just one tyre. So, it will cost about ₹50,000 to replace the two tyres for that wheel. It is a very big amount for the truckers and will erode their profits. These censor-based smart tyres will help in the effective maintenance of tyres, Anuj Kathuria, President-India, J K Tyre & Industries Ltd told BusinessLine.

Benefits

Other benefits of these smart tyres include some reduction in fuel bills as a result of better fuel efficiency, a lower number of breakdowns also real-time asset tracking system to prevent tyre thefts.

Currently, these tyres are in the pilot phase with certain fleets and we will launch them at the beginning of the next financial year, he added.

The company has already launched these smart tyres for passenger cars. Kathuria said the company had this technology for tubeless tyres earlier. Now it has developed a technology where the censors can work for tube tyres as well.

Kathuria also said the company had already introduced a range of EV small radial tyres for electric products in car, two-wheeler, bus and truck segments. “In CESL e-bus contracts, we are already present with the supply contracts for two large OEMs. Our tyres will serve the intra-city electric buses. In the electric two-wheeler segment, we already have approvals from eight E2W manufacturers and products of these companies will sport our tyres,” he added.

These EV tyres have been developed to ensure low rolling resistance, high durability and low improved wet and dry traction.

The company’s R & D centre at Mysore Karnataka has developed new tyre technologies. About 250 scientists and engineers are working at the centre.