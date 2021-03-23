JLR launches its first all-electric SUV

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Jaguar Land Rover on Tuesday launched its first all-electric car in India, the Jaguar I-PACE, at a starting price of ₹105.9 lakh (ex-showroom India).
Jaguar I-PACE is the first all-electric SUV that we’ve launched in India and it marks the beginning of our electrification journey, said Rohit Suri, President & Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India Ltd. (JLRIL).
The Jaguar I-PACE is powered by a 90 kWh battery that delivers 294 kW power and 696 Nm torque, allowing the I-PACE to accelerate from 0-100 km/h in just 4.8 s. Since its launch, the Jaguar I-PACE has won over 80 global awards, including the World Car of the Year, World Car Design of the Year and World Green Car in 2019.
“With our electrified products we look forward to playing a significant role in India’s electrification drive into the future. Jaguar I-PACE will appeal to people who look for and purchase the latest in technology and design, to express their personalities and stay ahead of the curve. We and our retailer network are fully prepared to cater to the demands of these customers,” said Suri.
Tata Motors had announced last month that its British arm, JLR, will become an all-electric luxury brand from 2025. This is part of the auto-maker’s global strategy — ‘Reimagine’— under JLR’s new CEO, Thierry Bolloré.
Nearly, 22 retail outlets of JLR across 19 cities are now EV ready with over 35 EV chargers installed and more underway, the company said. These chargers are a combination of 7.4 kW AC chargers and 25 kW DC (fast) chargers. “Retailer staff have been extensively trained with in-depth and dedicated courses on EVs, thus enabling them to cater to all requirements and queries of customers.”
To charge the Jaguar I-PACE, customers may either use a home charging cable that is provided as standard with the vehicle or use a 7.4 kW AC wall mounted charger that is also provided as standard. The installation of this charger at the customer’s house will be done by Tata Power and will be coordinated via Jaguar retailers. Customers may also access Tata Power’s fast expanding EZ Charge network of around 200 I-PACE compatible charging points on a use and pay basis, it said.
The Jaguar I-PACE is provided with a complimentary 5 years service package, 5 years roadside assistance package, 8 years or 160 000 km battery warranty and a 7.4 kW AC wall mounted charger. The I-PACE is equipped with Software over the Air (SOTA) functionality, which ensures that systems such as infotainment, battery management and charging can be updated remotely.
