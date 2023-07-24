Luxury carmaker Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) India retail sales doubled with a growth of 102 per cent in the first quarter of FY24 as compared with quarter one FY23.

The order book for JLR grew by 88 per cent year-on-year in Q1FY24. The company stated that the growth in performance was enabled by a 209 per cent growth in Range Rover, Range Rover Sport and Defender sales. The three models continue to see sustained demand, contributing 78 per cent of the current order book.

“JLR India has delivered record sales in Q1 FY24 with our volumes doubling as compared with that in Q1 FY23. This performance is a testament to the exceptional equity of the JLR brands and our class-leading collection of modern luxury vehicles,” says Rajan Amba, Managing Director of JLR India.

‘World-class safety standards’

“As proud creators of the finest modern luxury vehicles, we continue to grow, embracing our distinct design language and renowned all-terrain capability that deliver world-class safety standards,” added Amba.

JLR recently announced a 15 billion pound investment for industrial footprint, vehicle programs, AI, digital technologies, and autonomous skills over five years.

