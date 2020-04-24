JLR to gradually resume production from May

Tata Motors Ltd’s luxury car unit Jaguar Land Rover Automotive Plc (JLR) said on Thursday that it plans to gradually resume production from May 18, starting with its manufacturing plants in Solihull in the UK as well as in Slovakia and Austria.

In China, it is beginning to see recovery in vehicle sales and customers are returning to its showrooms, JLR said in a statement. Its joint venture plant in Changshu has been in operation since the middle of February, it added.

The restart of production at its other plants will be confirmed in due course, it said.

“We will adopt strict social distancing measures across our business and are currently evaluating a number of different measures to ensure we protect and reassure our workforce when they begin to return to work.We continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation and follow the guidance of all relevant authorities in the markets in which we operate,” said JLR.