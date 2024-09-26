Tata Motors-owned luxury carmaker Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) will invest £500 million to transform its Halewood facility in England to support the production of electric vehicles (EVs) alongside existing combustion and hybrid models.

The company announced on Thursday that it has already invested £250 million and has extended the facility by 32,364 sqm to produce JLR’s medium‑sized electric luxury SUVs on the new Electric Modular Architecture (EMA) platform.

Reimagine strategy

The company stated that the investment is part of its Reimagine strategy that will see JLR electrify all its brands by 2030.

The Halewood facility was built in 1963 to produce Ford Anglia and started producing the Jaguar X‑Type in 2001. The plant has electric vehicle-build lines, 750 autonomous robots, ADAS calibration rigs, laser alignment technology part fitment and cloud-based digital plant management systems to oversee productions.

“Halewood will be our first all‑electric production facility, and it is a testament to the brilliant efforts by our teams and suppliers who have worked together to equip the plant with the technology needed to deliver our world-class luxury electric vehicles,” said Barbara Bergmeier, Executive Director, Industrial Operation.

Investment plans

JLR earlier revised its investment plan to £18 billion until 2028, and will be using the investment for product development. In FY24, JLR invested £3.3 billion, while in FY25, the company plans to invest £3.5 billion, becoming net cash positive from the same fiscal.

Further, the company had recently partnered with Tata Technologies to accelerate the digital transformation of its industrial strategy. Tata Technologies will deliver end-to-end integrated Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) to transform the company’s manufacturing, logistics, supply chain, finance, and purchasing modules by bringing data and knowledge from multiple departments into one single source.