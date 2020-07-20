JLR will continue to face uncertainties this fiscal: Chandrasekaran

Anicut Capital: Opening the debt dam for small enterprises
Chennai-based debt VC is looking to write larger cheques with its ₹1,000-cr second fund
Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), which lost $630 million before tax in the three months ended March 31, will continue to face “further uncertainty” in this fiscal year, said N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons, in JLR’s 2019-20 annual report.
It will prioritise simplification, synergies and scale within the Tata Motors family, including working with partners when it makes sense to do so, he said.
“In the year ahead, we must seize every opportunity that arises in these areas,” he added.
This fiscal year will be marked by further uncertainty, reflecting the varying pace of economic recovery in different regions, said Chandrasekaran. “This will require a continued focus on financial discipline and further efficiencies, building on the considerable success of Jaguar Land Rover’s Charge+ and Accelerate programmes. I am confident that these measures will enable the return to long-term sustainable and profitable growth,” he said.
“I am equally confident that Jaguar Land Rover will play a central part in the automotive industry’s shift to an increasingly autonomous, connected, electrified and shared (ACES) mobility world,” added Chandrasekaran.
Some of the ongoing industry challenges facing JLR include preparing for Britain’s withdrawal from the European single market at the end of the Brexit transition period, albeit with little clarity yet on the shape of future trading arrangements, he said.
“With Tata Group’s active and constant support, Jaguar Land Rover has the resilience and capabilities to emerge successfully from the upheavals of 2019-20. The company’s unique capabilities – especially in high-performance and go-anywhere luxury vehicles – are recognised already by customers around the world. Those capabilities will drive future demand. At the same time, Tata Group recognises and values Jaguar Land Rover’s future potential highly. That is why this company is central to our global automotive presence – a presence that we intend to develop for years to come,” said Chandrasekaran.
Chennai-based debt VC is looking to write larger cheques with its ₹1,000-cr second fund
Salesken uses artificial intelligence to offer real-time cues to salespersons
Fintech start-up Cashfree provides a platform that digitises bulk payments for merchants
Along with new smartphones X50 and X50 Pro, Vivo launched a set of true wireless earbuds, the Vivo TWS Neo.
While the features of plans offered are standardised, there is wide variation in pricing. Here’s some help to ...
Cyber insurance protects businesses and individuals against online risks such as data breach, identity theft ...
The August futures of the metal face a key barrier at ₹50,000; contract shows weakness
BSE almond futures, launched recently, will help importers hedge against price volatility
Theatres are shut and big releases a thing of the past. Entertainment in the lockdown era is helmed by ...
Black cricketing legends are shattering the uncomfortable silence around racism in the so-called gentleman’s ...
It is my eldest sister Indrani’s birthday. Perfect time for a quiz about sisters.Sister act1 Which Indian bird ...
The region’s rich musical tradition is the silver lining in an otherwise dark year
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
There’s good news for independent musicians, and local labels. Digital music distribution service provider ...
Pandemic-proof products are proliferating, mostly riding on fear marketing
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...