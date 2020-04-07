JM Financial Group commits ₹30 crore for Covid-19 relief measures

JM Financial Group has committed ₹30 crore towards Covid-19 relief measures, of which ₹15 crore is earmarked for the PM-CARES Fund and the remaining as support for healthcare assistance.

The amount would be raised from the group’s corporate social response funds and contributions from its Chairman Nimesh Kampani and his family members.

“Covid-19 pandemic has emerged a global challenge. In this critical moment, we all as socially responsible citizens and corporates must come together and contribute in whatever way we can so that our country can combat this crisis. The core philosophy of our group revolves around a deep commitment to the society and our efforts always reflect that steadfastness,” Nimesh Kampani, Chairman of JM Financial Group, said.

“Together, with a collaborative vision and approach, we’ll be able to overcome this unprecedented crisis,” he added.