Companies

JMC Projects bags order worth ₹1,000 crore from Maldives’ Fahi Dhiriulhun Corporation

PTI New Delhi | Updated on March 09, 2021

Agreement signed with the state-owned company of the Government of Maldives, for design, finance and construction of 2,000 social housing units in Hulhumale island of Maldives

Engineering firm JMC Projects (India) Ltd on Tuesday said it has bagged construction order worth ₹1,000 crore from Maldives’ Fahi Dhiriulhun Corporation.

In a filing to the BSE, JMC Projects said it has signed an agreement with Fahi Dhiriulhun Corporation Ltd, a state-owned company of the Government of the Republic of the Maldives, for the design, finance and construction of 2,000 social housing units in Hulhumale Island of Maldives.

The company said the total value for this project is estimated at around $137 million (₹1,000 crore) and is planned to be financed via a loan from a multilateral funding agency.

JMC Projects CEO and Deputy Managing Director SK Tripathi said the company’s international business has expanded its presence further with this project in Maldives.

Shares of JMC Projects were trading 10.52 per cent higher at ₹86.70 apiece on the BSE.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on March 09, 2021
JMC Projects (India) Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.