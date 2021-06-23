Job portal BigLeap raises ₹5 cr in debt

BigLeap, a Hyderabad-based human resource staffing, payroll and recruitment firm, has raised ₹5 crore debt from roller skating athlete and Arjuna Award winner Anup Kumar Yama and others.

“The proceeds will be used to boost the soon-to-be-launched BigLeap Artificial Intelligence App ‘BigLeap.AI’ to help hyper-local job seekers find job positions,” Vinay Kotra, Co-Founder and Director of BigLeap, has said in a statement.

The firm lists over 2,500 plus job postings in various sectors. The app, which is presently available in a trial mode, will be available for the public by the end of September.

The startup was founded in 2015 by Vinay Kotra, James Johnson, Manoj Yadav Thummala and Sainath Goud Malkapuram.