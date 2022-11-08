Masai School, a jobtech startup, has raised $10 million in a Series B round led by Omidyar Network India along with existing investors including India Quotient and Unitus Ventures and Alteria Capital.

The country’s top athletes Mithali Raj and Bhaichung Bhutia participated in the round but their investment was not disclosed by the company. Both athletes also announced scholarship programs - the Mithali Raj Scholarship for Women in Tech and the Bhaichung Scholarship for Extracurricular Excellence, which will provide financial aid of ₹1.5 crore yearly for students studying at Masai. The scholarship would be distributed based on academic performance and extracurricular credentials, respectively.

According to the company, the latest fund infusion will be invested to launch two new course categories and will expand their flagship “zero-to-one” skilling course in software development and data analytics.

“This is an opportune time for us to pick up our series B funding. Our mission remains to build the country’s largest employable tech workforce. The last three years have been proof of our competency in bridging the tech skill gap for over 800 tech companies that have hired more than 2000 alumni,” said Prateek Shukla, CEO and co-founder.

The company will launch MasaiX, its first up-skilling programme, with the goal of accelerating software developers’ professional development and satisfying the demand for tech specialists in senior software developer jobs and global capability centres. Additionally, Masai is introducing a Scholar Program for college students to augment their academic training with practical skills. The Scholar Program, which is a prepaid program, is being rolled out by the company’s subsidiary, Prepleaf, acquired by Masai in December 2021, stated the company in a press release.

Mithali Raj said, “The common thought in India is that when a woman chooses her sporting career, her personal life takes a backseat. However, with Masai, every individual gets yet another chance to have another career option apart from sports and excel in it.”

Bhaichung Bhutia added, “Access to quality education should be a fundamental right, irrespective of spending potential. And I commend Masai for creating India’s largest outcome-driven higher education institute that identifies untapped talent and makes them job-ready through a pay-after-placement mode.”

Masai claims to have placed more than 2,000 students across 25 batches, with a placement rate of over 94 per cent with an average CTC of ₹7.5 lakh per annum. It has enabled student placements in companies such as Ola, Swiggy, Meesho, Capgemini, Paytm, Dream 11, GlobalLogic and ShareChat and currently has 7,000 students enrolled in active batches, the company added.

