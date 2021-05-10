Jockey’s Page Industries fails to get ITC relief on promotional goods from AAAR

A three-pronged transformation
Anish Shah, Mahindra group’s first professional MD, has a clear growth strategy. But it all hinges on ...
The Appellate Authority for Advance Ruling (AAAR) has held that the GST paid on promotional items cannot be availed as Input Tax Credit (ITC).
Hearing a petition filed by Page Industries, makers of Jockey and Speedo brands, the Karnataka AAAR observed that the promotional products/materials and marketing items used by the company can be considered as “inputs” as defined in Section 2(59) of the CGST Act, 2017. However, the GST paid on the same cannot be availed as ITC in view of the provisions of Section 17 (2) and Section 17 (5) (h) of the CGST Act, 2017. The AAAR has disposed off the application.
“The ruling has rightly held that display boards, posters, etc. sent to the franchisees and distributors are inputs and not capital goods. However, as the credit has not been allowed even by the AAAR, the issue on eligibility of tax credit on promotional products, marketing materials as they are ultimately used in business still remains alive,” said Harpreet Singh, Partner at KPMG.
The company sells its products through its own outlets and also through their distributors and retail dealers. The company procures various items such as gandola racks, wall shelves and panels, mannequins, storage units, hangers, signages, posters, display stands, etc. which are used in the showroom for display of their product. It also procures distributable items such as carry bags, calendars, diaries, leather bags, pens with their brand names embossed, which are distributed to the showrooms and retailers for giving away to customers who purchase their products.
Last year, the company approached the Authority for Advance Ruling (AAR) seeking ruling onwhether promotional productscan be availed as ITC. The AAR held that distributable goods supplied to distributor and franchisee can be considered as deemed supply (being related parties) and hence, the ITC on these items will be allowed. However, where these items are supplied to retailers, the ITC will not be allowed as these are free supplies.
The AAR also said that non-distributable goods (such as gandola racks, wall shelves, display stands) are capital goods and not inputs. “The applicant is eligible to claim the ITC on their procurement, but in case if they are disposed by writing off or destruction or lost, then the same needs to be reversed,” it ruled.
As the company was not satisfied, so, it approached the AAAR. Here, it argued that the items such as display boards, posters, etc. sent to the franchisees and distributors have not been capitalised in their books of accounts but have been treated as revenue expenditure. The items which are distributed to their franchisees and distributors for giving to the customers, cannot be considered as gifts but to be treated as a form of promotional /advertising activity which is eligible for the ITC.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Anish Shah, Mahindra group’s first professional MD, has a clear growth strategy. But it all hinges on ...
Besides cutting the greenhouse gas, the method’s use of magnesium makes it ideal for producing rocket fuel on ...
Most significant improvements are to distribution and cylinder heads
Merc’s A 35 AMG proves that small can still be fun in the world of sports cars
The pandemic has touched each of our lives in one way or the other. Aside of managing our health and emotions, ...
With markets continuing to see-saw, here are four MFs you can count on, to tide over the volatility
The ultra rich now have a wider basket of market-linked debentures to choose from
It has two new features — special exit value option and premium break option
Musicians looking forward to a concert-filled 2021 are largely in despair, but some are hoping to make the ...
Now that physical meetings with counsellors and doctors are no longer a safe option, caregivers of dementia ...
What does the father of a soon-to-be film-maker do to patch up their fragile relationship? Head for a road ...
On this day in 1886, pharmacist John Pemberton first sold a carbonated beverage that he called Coca-Cola. This ...
India is steadily acquiring a taste for plant-based meat substitutes, a billion-dollar industry worldwide
How ‘misbehaviour’ is relevant to effective marketing
Doodles can infuse more creativity into marketing presentations
Aditya Birla Fashion’s Van Heusen brand is looking to dress up in denims. Its new sub-brand Denim Labs, it ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...