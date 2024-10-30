AM Green said on Wednesday that it has inked a strategic partnership with John Cockerill for a 1.3 gigawatt (GW) advanced pressurized alkaline electrolysers located in an existing plant in Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh).

By August 2024, AM Green made the final investment decision (FID) for its first one-million-tonne green ammonia project, which the company claims is India’s largest electrolyser order.

The plant is scheduled to start production in the second half of 2026. It includes 1.3 GW of electrolyzers to be supplied in two phases of 640 megawatt (MW) for the production of green hydrogen and its subsequent conversion into green ammonia.

“This major order will expedite the delivery of the first phase of and is part of the strategic partnership agreement between AM Green and John Cockerill to work on projects that will foster the creation of a green hydrogen ecosystem in the Indian subcontinent,” AM Green said.

As part of this agreement, John Cockerill and AM Green are also developing India’s largest electrolyzer manufacturing plant (2 GW per year) in Kakinada, thus contributing to the country’s green hydrogen production target under the National Green Hydrogen Mission. This plant will supply the 2nd phase of 640MW of electrolysers to AM Green Kakinada project, it added.

AM Green’s production of green ammonia across multiple locations in India will accelerate its goal to reach 5 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of green ammonia capacity by 2030, supporting its efforts to achieve net zero targets both in India and OECD markets.

This output will be equivalent to approximately 1 MTPA of green hydrogen, accounting for one-fifth of India’s target for green hydrogen production under the National Green Hydrogen Mission and 10 per cent of Europe’s target for green hydrogen imports.

The Kakinada facility has been certified by CertifHy as compliant with EU RFNBO requirements for green ammonia, including additionality and renewable energy timeliness.

AM Green has already executed off-take agreements for this project with major players for intended end use in a range of green hydrogen applications.

Anil Chalamalasetty, Group Chairman of AM Green said “This collaboration will position the country as a leading export hub for lowest cost green molecules that adhere to the highest standards, including EU RFNBO norms. With this collaboration, we are not just advancing India’s green hydrogen goals, but also decarbonizing industries globally like refining, shipping, fertilizers, power generation, and chemicals.’’

Rely, John Cockerill’s joint venture with Technip Energies, will provide EPsCm services (engineering, procurement services, construction management and commissioning services) for the entire facility.

John Cockerill CEO François Michel said “This order is a major step in the development of our hydrogen business. Our advanced electrolysis technology, combined with renewable energy solutions, will play a central role in the mass adoption of green hydrogen and green derivatives in the region and beyond.”

As part of its global strategy to develop local green hydrogen ecosystems, John Cockerill has benefited from public support in India and the USA to establish its electrolyzer production sites, as well as in Europe from Belgium and France, notably for technology development.

John Cockerill President India Vivek Bhide “John Cockerill is strengthening its presence in India and intends to capture a larger share of the growing local market, particularly in the steel and hydrogen sectors. John Cockerill has already been recognized as a key technology provider by all the major steel players in India, such as Tata Steel, JSW Steel, AM/NS India, and JSOL”.

John Cockerill would like to thank Credendo for its ongoing support and in particular for its backing for this project which could benefit from Credendo Green Package conditions thanks to the sustainable character of the transaction.