Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Ltd. has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) to establish an incubator to support Manufacturing-focused startups in Gujarat.

This startup Incubator at Kadi, aims to provide a robust platform for startups focused on selected manufacturing sectors, fostering technological advancements, sustainability, and energy efficiency, stated an official release.

Headquartered in Kadi, Gujarat, the company boasts a world-class Global Design Centre and a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility. The Kadi facility, one of India’s largest for air conditioner production, manufactures a wide range of products, including room air conditioners, packaged light commercial and commercial air conditioners, as well as custom air conditioning solutions for specialised applications, the company noted.

The company, backed by Japanese innovation, technology and industry-leading expertise, has invested heavily in India to establish world-class R&D and manufacturing capabilities, said Sanjay Sudhakaran, Managing Director of Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India, of India & South Asia.

The incubator will provide mentorship and guidance to the manufacturing startups on various critical aspects such as concept-to-prototype development, project viability assessment, and go-to-market strategies, said the release.

The company will also support them in managing potential funding needs along with other necessary services such as legal and IP filing to enable commercialization of innovative products.