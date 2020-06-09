Johnson Lifts launches solution for touch-free elevator operation

Leading manufacturer of lifts and escalators Johnson Lifts has come up with an innovation that will ensure users are able to operate without touching the lift buttons.

This comes as part of measures to fight Covid-19 pandemic and associated norms for people to reduce the risk of contacts with areas and surfaces.

“Our design and development teams have created a smartphone app named EyeRIS that allows users to have a contactless lift usage experience, crucial in these times when Covid-19 is forcing us to look at our lives differently,” V Jagannathan, Executive Director of Johnson Lifts, said.

How it works

Once the Johnson EyeRIS app is downloaded, it connects the smartphone to the lift system using QR code technology and the user operates the lift by just tapping buttons on the phone’s screen. The user will only need to indicate the “Present Floor” and the “Destination Floor” on the app and once done, the lift arrives to take the user to the destination floor. This ensures that the user will not need to press any lift buttons, according to a statement.

Johnson Lifts has also provided timely solutions even in areas of high footfall like the Chennai Metro for whom they designed and installed foot-operated lift calling systems that help ensure the safety of commuters.

“Our new lift operating solution comes on the heels of our installation of foot-operated lift calling systems for the Chennai Metro’s Administration office. Our research work continues to be centred on the aims of designing for efficiency and safety of our customers and end-users,” he said.

The company said it has retained No.1 position in India, by sales, for the 11th consecutive year in 2019-20. It also expanded into new markets in Bhutan, Dubai and Qatar during FY20.