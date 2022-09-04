Joyalukkas group acquires Leonardo AW 109 helicopter

Reputed jeweller, Joyalukkas became the latest owner of the elegant, sleek, and luxurious Leonardo AW 109 GrandNew twin-engine helicopter said to be priced around ₹90 crore.

With a modern twin-engine, featuring advanced technology, high performance capabilities and enhanced safety, the GrandNew helicopter sets a benchmark for private and executive helicopter owners across the globe.

The GrandNew comes with state of the art features like a luxurious comfortable seating configuration with sleek, elegant interiors, art amenities, and an enhanced digital glass cockpit. Overall ergonomically designed and unrivalled performance capabilities. Equipped with powerful dual FADEC PWC engines and advanced technology features, the GrandNew helicopter is truly a class apart in the light twin class segment.

Joy Alukkas, Managing Director, Joyalukkas India Limited said, “The Leonardo AW 109 GrandNew Helicopter is a best seller, which we have acquired to help our senior management team seamlessly travel to our locations within India. This helicopter has a stylish and elegant design and is fitted with unmatched technology and adheres to high safety standards.”