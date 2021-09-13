JP Morgan opens new campus in Hyderabad

JP Morgan announced today the launch of its new campus in the city as part of its continued commitment to invest in its people and infrastructure to provide high-performance, technology-focused work environments for its employees.

The 8,22,000 square feet campus located in Salarpuria Sattva Knowledge City, Hitec City, is one of JP Morgan Chase’s key campuses globally and its largest in Asia Pacific, and will consolidate the global financial services firm’s presence in Hyderabad for employees across technology, risk, operations and support services.

“Hyderabad is a key financial and technology hub for JP Morgan and an integral part of our growth story in India. The new, integrated campus is a strong testament of our commitment to continue to meet our clients’ needs while ensuring a world-class work environment for our employees, as well as tap the incredible talent pool that the city offers,” Daniel Wilkening, Chief Administrative Officer, Commercial Banking and Head of Global Services, JP Morgan Chase, said in a statement.

“The campus brings to life our one campus, one community vision and is built on the pillars of wellbeing, sustainability and collaboration. Every decision made regarding its design and construction prioritises the needs of our employees, as well as how the work-place environment will continue to evolve in the future,” said Deepak Mangla, CEO, Corporate Centers, India & Philippines, JP Morgan Chase.

The campus has been built to create a healthier and safer workplace and includes active wellness zones, dedicated relaxation and reflection zones, a crèche as well as a fully equipped medical centre.

Collaboration spaces aimed at fostering creativity and the sharing of ideas include an innovation lab, a tech bar, training and conference centre facilities, open work cafes on every work floor, and a library. JP Morgan Chase & Co is a leading global financial services firm with assets of $2.6 trillion and operations worldwide.