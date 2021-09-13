JP Morgan opens new campus in Hyderabad

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
JP Morgan announced today the launch of its new campus in the city as part of its continued commitment to invest in its people and infrastructure to provide high-performance, technology-focused work environments for its employees.
The 8,22,000 square feet campus located in Salarpuria Sattva Knowledge City, Hitec City, is one of JP Morgan Chase’s key campuses globally and its largest in Asia Pacific, and will consolidate the global financial services firm’s presence in Hyderabad for employees across technology, risk, operations and support services.
“Hyderabad is a key financial and technology hub for JP Morgan and an integral part of our growth story in India. The new, integrated campus is a strong testament of our commitment to continue to meet our clients’ needs while ensuring a world-class work environment for our employees, as well as tap the incredible talent pool that the city offers,” Daniel Wilkening, Chief Administrative Officer, Commercial Banking and Head of Global Services, JP Morgan Chase, said in a statement.
Also read: Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan among 16 in fray to manage LIC’s public offer
“The campus brings to life our one campus, one community vision and is built on the pillars of wellbeing, sustainability and collaboration. Every decision made regarding its design and construction prioritises the needs of our employees, as well as how the work-place environment will continue to evolve in the future,” said Deepak Mangla, CEO, Corporate Centers, India & Philippines, JP Morgan Chase.
The campus has been built to create a healthier and safer workplace and includes active wellness zones, dedicated relaxation and reflection zones, a crèche as well as a fully equipped medical centre.
Collaboration spaces aimed at fostering creativity and the sharing of ideas include an innovation lab, a tech bar, training and conference centre facilities, open work cafes on every work floor, and a library. JP Morgan Chase & Co is a leading global financial services firm with assets of $2.6 trillion and operations worldwide.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
If technologically inclined, you might be doing your banking through digital-only platforms. But is the online ...
Bias is bullish, but caution is warranted
Interest earned on an employees’ PF contribution of over ₹2.5 lakh a year would be taxable
Traders can stay on the fence till the silver contract makes a decisive breach
Jim Davidson dwells in detail on the failure to make it in the first attempt and the harrowing return to ...
Rahul Raina’s debut novel, set in the bylanes of Delhi, tells a fast-paced tale about the underbelly of the ...
On 12 September1943, German Commando Otto Skorzeny and his forces rescued Italian dictator Benito Mussolini ...
A first person account of how a hobby became a small business during the pandemic
For Tetra Pak, sustainability is a key driver of its research on cartons
A host of FMCG firms are stepping on the gas when it comes to initiatives that reduce packaging waste
Ajay Gahlaut, former chief creative officer and managing director of Publicis, and the man behind campaigns ...
Fifty years ago brand Limca — the lemony carbonated drink created by Ramesh Chauhan and later acquired by ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...