JPIN launches two strategic funds with combined value of $150 m to boost investments into start-up ecosystem

JPIN, a global start-up investment bank, has announced the launch of two strategic funds with a combined value of $150 million aimed at boosting investments into the start-up ecosystem.

It has launched a $130 million JPIN Global Fund in United Kingdom and $20 million JPIN India Fund in India.

WIth this, the company will look to expand its network of global investors, connecting them to next-generation start-ups and small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

“This infusion of capital will ensure that start-ups showing tremendous potential across the emerging markets will have the financial means to thrive and scale their businesses to global levels,” it said in a statement.

With its $130 million Global Fund, JPIN aims to lead investment rounds by allocating its initial committed capital in start-ups from Pre-Series A onwards over a period of three years. It will set aside the remaining capital to deploy it in follow-on rounds. The fund will primarily focus on investing in the home market United Kingdom as well as emerging markets – Brazil, Columbia, Mexico, Nigeria, Kenya, Egypt, India, Indonesia, Vietnam.

Gaurav Singh, co-Founder of JPIN, said, “Through the JPIN Global Fund, we aim to back potential unicorns and decacorns of tomorrow with international capital and help them scale globally, thus enabling them to achieve their true potential.”

Focus on SME’s

The JPIN India Fund, in the name of Mastermind JPIN Capital Partners Fund, is a SEBI registered CAT IAIF raised in collaboration with Mastermind, a business advisory and investment banker. With a size of $13 million and $7 million green shoe option, the fund will primarily be focusing on the SMEs of India.

In the past, JPIN has focused and invested in early stages of growth (pre-series A), enabling start-ups to scale with its proprietary network and an end-to-end approach to start-up development. The JPIN India Fund is meant to enable the start-up investment bank to focus on more matured SME businesses seeking transformational growth capital.

Nayan Gala, co-Founder of JPIN, said, “Our strategic fund will ensure that these SMEs have access to global capital whilst providing our investors an opportunity to invest in stable businesses that are creating a valuable impact and giving VC expected returns”.

“The launch of these funds is a step forward to the founders’ vision of scaling JPIN’s reach and building the superhighway for start-ups, enabling cross-border investments between the UK and India,” JPIN further said.