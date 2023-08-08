JPMorgan Chase announced the opening of two new facilities in Mumbai and Bengaluru, strengthening its presence in India. The workplaces are two of the firm’s largest technology and operations centers globally that will drive long-term service excellence, efficiency, and innovation.

The Mumbai campus is a 1.16-million-square-foot facility located on the 23-acre Nirlon Knowledge Park (NKP), one of Mumbai’s finance and technology hubs located along the Western Express Highway in Goregaon. The new 1.12-million-square-foot Bengaluru hub is located within Embassy Tech Village (ETV), a business park spread over 103 acres on Outer Ring Road.

“Over the last two decades, our Corporate Centers in India have evolved to provide technology solutions, business, and functional support to serve all of our clients globally. Mumbai and Bengaluru are an integral part of our sustained success, and these new facilities demonstrate our continued commitment to India and our people,” said Daniel Wilkening, Chief Administrative Officer and Head of Services for Commercial Banking and Executive for India and Philippines Corporate Centers, JPMorgan Chase.

JPMorgan Chase is a global financial services firm with a presence in India since 1922 through its predecessors. The firm currently has more than 50,000 employees in India who provide technology and business operations support for every division of the firm.

It serves clients in India through its local Investment Banking, Global Markets, Wholesale Payments, and Custody Services businesses. The firm continues to strengthen its presence in India with the addition of its new corporate center facilities in Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.

“Mumbai and Bengaluru are truly global cities with an incredible talent pool. Every aspect in these modern offices has been deeply thought through to support our customers, clients, and people through an ever-changing world,” said Deepak Mangla, CEO, Corporate Centers, India and Philippines, JPMorgan Chase.