JPMorgan, Citi, BofA employees to start 2022 working from home

VW’s Tiguan returns to complete quartet of SUVs
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
JPMorgan Chase — one of Wall Street’s staunchest advocates of returning to Manhattan skyscrapers — is offering employees the option of working from home in the opening weeks of 2022, and Citigroup and Bank of America are encouraging staff to log on remotely as more financial firms grapple with the latest surge in Covid-19 infections.
“We are not changing our long-term plans of working in the office,” JPMorgan told staff in a memo on Thursday. “However, with the increase in holiday travel and gatherings, we are allowing for more flexibility during the first two weeks of January to work from home (if your role allows) at your manager’s discretion.”
Employees are expected to resume their in-office schedules by February 1, it added.
Citigroup was among other major US banks that had loosened workplace policies in recent weeks, inviting staff across the New York metropolitan area to work remotely over the holidays. Now, “we are asking that you work from home for the first few weeks of the New Year if you are able to do so,” the bank said in a memo on Thursday. “We will continue to monitor the data and provide an update in January on when we expect to be back in the office.”
Also see: Back-to-office: IT companies on rethink mode on Omicron fears
Bank of America is urging employees to work from home the week of January 3, according to a person with knowledge of the firm’s policies. Earlier this month, that firm told New York-based employees scheduled to be in the office that they could work from home over the holiday weeks.
The New York region has been hit hard by this winter’s jump in infections, raising concerns about what will happen at office towers and in schools after families return from gatherings or vacations in coming days. This has forced a number of banks to revise staffing strategies in recent weeks, with a number of them easing off mandates to commute to buildings.
Jefferies Financial Group asked staff earlier this month to work remotely and get a vaccine booster by the end of January. Morgan Stanley told employees who have to be in the office through the first two weeks of January to limit large in-person meetings and to wear face coverings when not at their desks.
And earlier this week, Goldman Sachs Group — which, like JPMorgan, had required US employees to return to offices in mid-2021 — told staff that it will mandate booster vaccinations and double testing to twice weekly, even as it stood by its work-from-office plans.
Recent memos from banks urged employees to get their shots. JPMorgan noted that it is encouraging boosters, and may soon turn up the pressure further.
Also see: Omicron will delay planned return to office timelines by around 3 months: Colliers CEO Ramesh Nair
“To be considered fully vaccinated may soon mean that a booster will also be required to enter our buildings,” the bank wrote in the memo. Unvaccinated staff, it noted, must be tested twice weekly when working in offices.
Bankers in London, meanwhile, are expecting to start the year at home after the UK government recommended a shift to more remote work on December 8, leaving the city quiet even before the Christmas break.
Citi and JPMorgan staff in the British capital are unaffected by the changes in New York as the banks continue to follow local guidance, spokespeople for both firms said. Other banksm including NatWest Group, Nomura Holdings and Standard Chartered have no plans to change their home-working guidance in the UK for now, according to London-based spokespeople.
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
He shares gold outlook for 2022, talks about rupee impact on the metal and the relevance of silver in ...
He shares 2022 outlook for mid and small-cap stocks, where good opportunities exist, and much more
The fund manager shares outlook for large-cap stocks in 2022, preferred sectors, and talks about the relevance ...
Gold futures above key support and silver futures testing crucial resistance
Based on India's war against terror, 'Operation Trojan Horse' is an engaging thriller novel.
In Pure Evil, the Bad Men of Bollywood, Balaji Vittal traces the various shades of villainy down the ages
Nayantara Sahgal’s book Encounter with Kiran which is full of magical exchanges between two writers busts the ...
Various corporate leaders share with BusinessLine their eclectic reading over the past year and what inspired ...
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
From trolls, plagiarism, toxins of work, fleeing talent and zero-yield pitches, the industry had a lot to ...
The top three ad campaigns that stood out for the way they tackled serious social issues
In a world searching for the new, brands need to increase chances of discovery with serendipitous moments
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...