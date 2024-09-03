JPOD Hotels has launched a new Pod Hotel at the city-side check-in facility at the car park level of GMR’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad.
“We are excited to partner with RGIA in Hyderabad. JPOD’s global standards in design and functionality position us to offer effective accommodation solutions across other airports in India,’‘ said Jagrut Thakkar, Founder, JPOD Hotels, in a release.
The company launched India’s first-of-its-kind Urbanpod -- a Pod Hotel -- in 2017, which was revamped and relaunched at Mumbai Central in 2021 for railway passengers.
“These two strategic launches allowed us to assess the acceptability of Pod-style accommodations in India,’‘ said Hiren Gandhi, Director, JPOD Hotels.
Pradeep Panicker, CEO of GHIAL, stated that with the rising number of passengers choosing air travel, there’s a growing demand for comfort and convenience. “This facility offers an ideal place to relax while transiting through the airport. The Pod Hotel at Hyderabad Airport will provide our passengers with a space to rejuvenate,” he said in a release.
Pod hotel, also referred to as a capsule hotel, has small bed-sized rooms similar to capsules to provide affordable, basic over night stay for commuters who do not need a larger, conventional hotel accommodation.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.