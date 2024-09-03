JPOD Hotels has launched a new Pod Hotel at the city-side check-in facility at the car park level of GMR’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad.

“We are excited to partner with RGIA in Hyderabad. JPOD’s global standards in design and functionality position us to offer effective accommodation solutions across other airports in India,’‘ said Jagrut Thakkar, Founder, JPOD Hotels, in a release.

The company launched India’s first-of-its-kind Urbanpod -- a Pod Hotel -- in 2017, which was revamped and relaunched at Mumbai Central in 2021 for railway passengers.

“These two strategic launches allowed us to assess the acceptability of Pod-style accommodations in India,’‘ said Hiren Gandhi, Director, JPOD Hotels.

Pradeep Panicker, CEO of GHIAL, stated that with the rising number of passengers choosing air travel, there’s a growing demand for comfort and convenience. “This facility offers an ideal place to relax while transiting through the airport. The Pod Hotel at Hyderabad Airport will provide our passengers with a space to rejuvenate,” he said in a release.

Pod hotel, also referred to as a capsule hotel, has small bed-sized rooms similar to capsules to provide affordable, basic over night stay for commuters who do not need a larger, conventional hotel accommodation.

