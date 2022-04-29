hamburger

JSHL receives safety award

BL New Delhi Bureau | Updated on: Apr 29, 2022

Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Limited (JSHL) received the ‘International Safety Award 2022 Merit’ from the UK-based British Safety Council for the third consecutive year.

This internationally-acclaimed certification validates JSHL’s committed and consistent efforts toward establishing a robust workplace infrastructure for health and safety during CY2021., the company said in a statement.

