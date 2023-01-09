Stainless steel maker, Jindal Stainless, took various initiatives to reduce 1.4 lakh tonnes (LT) of carbon emissions in the last financial year, its Managing Director Abhyuday Jindal said on Monday.

The company aims to be carbon neutral by 2050.

To achieve the goal, JSL has also created the position of Chief Sustainability Officer (CSO) and appointed Kalyan Kumar Bhattacherjee to the key post, Jindal said in a company statement.

"We reduced 1.4 LT CO2 in FY22 through various initiatives. From investing in renewable energy, green hydrogen production to introducing EVs at our manufacturing plants, we are continuously building an ecosystem that supports our environmental, social, and governance goals (ESGs)," he said.

Also read Jindal Stainless eyes ₹2,600-cr capex to double melting capacity

Also read: Trust the market to put the nation on a sustainable net-zero path

Bhattacherjee will be responsible for leading sustainability initiatives, reducing carbon emissions for the company's current and future capacity expansion plans with the goal to achieve the net-zero target by 2050, JSL said.

Bhattacherjee said JSL is India's first stainless steel company to install a green hydrogen plant to manufacture stainless steel.

"We are continuously investing in low carbon technologies, recycling process, digitalization, and process upgradation for energy efficiency projects," he said.

Also read: Scindia urges industry to adopt low carbon emission tech for green steel-making

As part of the carbon reduction plan, JSL recently signed an agreement with RenNew Power to develop a utility-scale captive renewable energy project in Jajpur, which will generate 700 million units of clean energy per year using a combination of solar and wind power-generation technologies.

Jindal Stainless also partnered with Hygenco India Private Ltd to build a green hydrogen plant in Hisar that will help in CO2 reduction significantly.