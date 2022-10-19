Naveen Jindal-promoted Jindal Steel & Power, has signed an MoU with Greenko Group to facilitate 1000 MW of carbon-free energy for its steel-making operations at Angul, Odisha.

The MoU signing is keeping in line with its goal to become a net zero steel company by 2035.

As per a release issued by the steel-maker, Greenko will assist JSP in design of the comprehensive energy solution — including the design & development of the associated renewable energy capacity, identification of potential strategic investor(s) for the RE capacity and making available energy storage capacity.

Target

The proposed 1000 MW carbon-free energy is targeted to meet the existing and incremental power demand of JSP’s Angul facility.

Once completed, it will ensure the reduction of approximately 7 million tonnes of CO2 annually.

Energy storage capacity

As part of the proposed transaction, Greenko Group shall offer energy storage capacity from its Off-Stream Closed Loop Pumped Storage Project (OCPSP) under development in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

“We already have Green Hydrogen ready DRI units present at Angul using syn-gas,” Bimlendra Jha, Managing Director, Jindal Steel & Power said.

