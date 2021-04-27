JSPL board okays divestment in Jindal Power to Worldone for ₹3,015 cr

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (JSPL) on Tuesday said it will sell its 96.42 per cent stake in electricity-generation subsidiary Jindal Power Ltd for ₹3,015 crores.
The buyer, Worldone Private Ltd is a private company owned by JSPL chairman Naveen Jindal.
The approximate enterprise value for the deal is ₹12,000 crore, according to sources, out of which ₹4,400 crore has been balanced against outstanding debt which the power subsidiary had taken from JSPL. Redeemable preference shares make up another ₹7,000 crore.
“The divestment is in line with JSPL’s strategic objective to continuously reduce its debt, focus on its India Steel business and significantly reduce its carbon footprint by almost half as part of its ESG objectives,” JSPL said in a statement.
The deal comprises an all-cash offer of ₹3,015 crores for 96.42 per cent stake in Jindal Power, including 3.4GW coal-fired power capacity in Chhattisgarh.
“This divestment is in line with our ESG objectives to be amongst the top 10 lowest Co2 emitting steel companies of the world. It is yet another step towards our vision to reduce debt substantially and create a robust balance sheet for our investors and stakeholders,” JSPL MD VR Sharma said in the statement.
JSPL will now focus on undertaking expansion of its Angul steel plant from 6 MTPA to 12 MTPA, he added.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
A 2010 Act to regulate the medical sector flounders in implementation, even as healthcare remains ...
The scheme to boost local medtech manufacturing is timely, especially given the raging pandemic. But ...
Do pilots sleep on their job?
The second Covid wave has unleashed fresh uncertainties for the equity markets. Here are four stocks to ride ...
Several factors, including surging Covid cases, indicate more volatility ahead
Healthy loan book and stable asset quality, among other things, hold it in good stead
The stock is suitable for long-term investors, given multiple positives and reasonable valuation
A lockdown victim ponders over some imponderables
It’s been ten months since I left my private little bunker in Elsewhere — but today, I’m in my sister’s ...
It’s Sachin Tendulkar’s 49th birthday — a perfect occasion for a quiz on India’s cricket sensation
The hemming in of Mamata Banerjee by the BJP in what was once a Trinamool stronghold sums up the story of West ...
Monotype’s 2021 type trends report points to a return to hand and the familiar
As ‘ear-points’ between a company and a customer grow, we are witnessing a rise in audio assets
‘Desi Twitter challenger’ Koo on connecting like-minded folks
Coca-Cola has just introduced an oat milk line in the US under its Simply brand. Smart move, say industry ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...