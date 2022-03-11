hamburger

JSPL declares interim dividend for FY22

PTI | New Delhi, March 11 | Updated on: Mar 11, 2022
The dividend was approved by the board on Thursday

The record date for the interim dividend is March 19, 2022

Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) on Friday said it will pay a dividend to investors for financial year 2021-22 and aims to become net debt-free in the upcoming financial year.

"JSPL has declared an interim dividend of ₹1 per equity share i.e. 100 per cent on the face value for the Financial Year 2021-22," JSPL said in a statement.

The record date for the interim dividend is Saturday, March 19, 2022, JSPL said.

JSPL Managing Director V R Sharma said the company has reduced its overall debt from a peak of ₹46,000 crore to below ₹11,000 crore, and now it aims to become net debt-free in the upcoming financial year.

"The company has also posted an impressive growth in EBIDTA to more than ₹15,000 crore in the calendar year 2021," he said.

The board of the company at its meeting on Thursday unanimously approved the dividend.

JSPL is an infrastructure conglomerate with a presence in the steel, power and mining sectors with an investment of approximately ₹90,000 crore across the globe.

