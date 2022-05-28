JSPL enters into rail wheelset manufacturing at Raigarh

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (JSPL) on Friday announced that it will install India’s first rail wheelset manufacturing plant at its Raigarh facility in Chhattisgarh. JSPL has collaborated with GIFLO Steel-Hungary for the project.

The MoU for technology collaboration has been signed between GIFLO Steel-Hungary & Jindal Steel at the “India Hungary Business Forum” organised by the Embassy of Hungary and FICCI.

The plant will have an initial capacity of 25,000 wheelsets per year, the company said in a statement adding that a rail forging unit for asymmetric rails — which are used in rail track switches, especially for high-speed train tracks — will also be set up.

“Rail wheelset manufacturing plant will help Indian Railways to speed up the modernisation of its infrastructure; by making available world-class rail wheels to realise the vision of Gati Shakti by the government of India,” said VR Sharma, Managing Director, JSPL.

The company’s rail mill in Raigarh has been supplying rails to various Metro and Indian Railway projects under execution.