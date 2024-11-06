Jindal Steel and Power Ltd reported a 38 per cent fall in net profit to ₹860 crore for the quarter ending September 30. Consolidated net profit in the year-ago-period was at ₹1,390 crore.

Net profit dipped on account of lower sales. Net revenues stood at ₹11,529 crore, down 5 per cent y-o-y. Net revenues stood at ₹12,108 crore in the year-ago-period.

Also read: Jindal Steel bets big on green hydrogen

The Naveen Jindal-promoted company reported steel production of 1.97 million tonne (mt), up 4 per cent y-o-y, while sales were at 1.85 mt, down 8 per cent y-o-y.

Adjusted Ebitda was ₹2,124 crore, down 4 per cent y-o-y, after being adjusted for one-off foreign exchange gains of ₹76 crore during the quarter.

Exports for the period stood at 9 per cent.

The company said its net debt stood at ₹12,464 crore as on September 30. The total capex for the quarter was ₹2,642 crore, largely driven by the expansion projects at Angul.