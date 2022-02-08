JSPL net profit slips 27 per cent on lower operating profit, higher tax expense

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (JSPL) reported a 27 per cent drop in net profit for October – December 2021 quarter to ₹1,866 crore. Consolidated net profit in the year-ago-period stood at ₹2,567 crore.

The profit fell despite 35 per cent increase in net revenue for the period under review to ₹12,525 crore (₹9,281 crore).

The company in a statement said, the consolidated PAT fell due to lower operating profit and higher tax expenses.

For the nine month period (April to December), JSPL reported consolidated EBITDA of ₹12,443 crore and PAT ( from continuing operations) of ₹6,721 crore.

Strong operational cash flows, declining finance cost, and lower capex helped in continuous deleveraging in 3QFY22. Consolidated net debt declined further to ₹10,981 crore in Q3FY22 (from ₹11,164 crore in the September quarter).

The conclusion of Jindal Power Ltd’s divestment (accounted as asset held for sale) will result in net debt declining further,JSPL said in a statement adding that the company is currently in the process of getting relevant approvals from the lenders and aims to conclude the divestment by the end of this fiscal.

Steel production (including pig iron) stood at 1.96 million tonne for Q3FY22 against which sales stood at 1.82 million tonnes. Production and sales figures in the corresponding quarter last fiscal stood at 1.93 million tonne and 1.87 million tonne, respectively.

JSPL sold more domestically this quarter, reflecting the industry trend (domestic sales up 19 per cent sequentially, and down by 6 per cent y-o-y).

While Q3FY22 witnessed a sharp improvement in domestic demand on a sequential basis, the quarter continued to be marred by unseasonal rains, lack of railway rakes and muted demand amidst rising Covid-19 cases, it said in a statement.

Steel demand in India registered a 7 per cent y-o-y fall in Q3FY22.