JSPL reports ₹1,154-cr Q4 loss

Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) on Tuesday reported a ₹1,154.24-crore loss for the fourth quarter of FY19. A company statement said the loss was on account of a write-off of differential royalty amount paid earlier in the year.

JSPL had reported a profit of ₹145.08 crore in Q4 FY18.

Total income during the period under review stood at ₹7,402.35 crore (₹ 5,751.62 crore).

Total income for the year ended March 31, 2019, stood at ₹27,730.42 crore while loss for the year stood at ₹262.90 crore. For the year ended March 2018, total income was ₹17,523.04 crore and loss was ₹361.61 crore.

The profit for FY19 includes ₹472.50 crore of early redemption price saving and write-off of expenses of discontinued projects of ₹217.04 crore, the company said.