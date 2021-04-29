JSPL vaccinates 8,400 employees

Jindal Steel and Power Ltd has vaccinated 8,400 employees so far and plans to continue free vaccination for the rest of its workforce that is made up of 28,000 staffers, the firm said on Thursday.

“JSPL has tied up with various state governments for vaccination of its employees. There is sufficient supply of vaccines with the respective state governments and even after May 1 there will be no supply constraint,” the firm claimed in a statement.

Apart from vaccination, JSPL has also put in place strict control measures across its offices and plants and re-worked its SOPs in view of Covid protocols, it said.

Daily testing of about 400-500 persons is also being carried out, the statement said.