JSW Cement test marketing alternative to river sand

JSW Cement has begun test marketing of its eco-friendly product made of special slag sand. It serves as an alternative product to river sand and is non-metallic.

The industrial slag is converted into sand through a world-class manufacturing process involving proprietary technologies. The test marketing has begun in Mahaboobnagar district, Telangana.

Soma Venkat, Senior Manager, JSW Cement, said in a statement, “The ever-growing demand of raw materials for roads and building construction and rampant reclamation of natural resources is creating constant strain on environmental balance. Current restrictions on indiscriminate dredging of river sand and breaking of mountains has created a need for the construction industry to develop alternate materials. The eco-friendly product we are test marketing is a sustainable innovation to address the need to preserve precious natural resources while discovering newer alternative materials for use in construction.”

Through its innovative conversion of industrial by-product into a useful end-product, JSW Cement helps reduce the carbon footprint of JSW Group.