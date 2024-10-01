JSW Cement has commissioned an additional two million tonne per annum capacity with an investment of ₹461 crore at Vijayanagar plant in Karnataka, boosting the total capacity at the plant to 6 MTPA.

The overall installed grinding capacity of JSW Cement has gone up to 20.6 MTPA.

The expansion at Vijayanagar is part of JSW Cement’s broader strategy to invest in brownfield and greenfield projects across northern and central India, including proposed units in Rajasthan, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh.

The Vijayanagar facility, strategically located alongside JSW Steel’s manufacturing plant, benefits from operational synergies in the Group, especially in sourcing raw materials such as blast furnace slag, enabling the production of eco-friendly cement and cementitious product.

The new capacity addition is in line with JSW Cement’s goal of increasing the overall grinding capacity to 40.85 MTPA in the near term.

Nilesh Narwekar, CEO, JSW Cement said by using advanced technologies and leveraging synergies with JSW Steel, the company produces ‘Green Cement’ that meets growing demand of customers and reduces the environmental impact.

The company’s growth plan also aligns with synergies in logistics and raw material sourcing through JSW Infrastructure’s port operations and limestone reserves across various regions.