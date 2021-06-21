JSW Cement enters RMC business with first unit in Mumbai

JSW Cement has entered the Ready Mix Concrete (RMC) business with its first commercial unit in Chembur. The RMC business foray follows the green products ethos of JSW Cement and will launch unique eco-friendly concrete for use in various commercial construction projects.

As part of its commitment to reduce carbon emissions, JSW will use its green cement and Indian Green Building Certified products, ground-granulated blast-furnace slag while sourcing other necessary raw materials from locations within close proximity to its RMC plants to ensure sustainable construction. JSW Cement’s RMC business is branded as JSW Concrete. Its Chembur unit will service the concrete requirements of construction projects in central and south Mumbai.

The unit has a capacity of 2x60 cubic meters per hour. Over the next 12 months, the company plans to establish three additional units in Mumbai Metropolitan Region covering Navi Mumbai, Thane and Western line.

CL Sethunathan, Chief Marketing Officer, JSW Cement, said the concrete market in India has many players and there is a strong need for quality and consistency felt by large project customers.

TN Viswanathan, Vice-President, JSW Cement, said the concrete production was piloted at captive plants at Dolvi and Vijaynagar and used in the expansion projects of JSW Steel.

The strategic business foray will augment the company’s building materials portfolio comprising of cement, construction chemicals and steel.

Over the next five years, JSW Concrete plans to expand into South and Western region of India. The addressable market for RMC in India is estimated at about $2.4 billion and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9 per cent till FY25. The growth potential is largely driven by government push for large infrastructure projects and a boom in housing construction, it said.