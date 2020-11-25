Companies

JSW Cement launches Concreel in North Kerala

Our Bureau Kochi | Updated on November 25, 2020 Published on November 25, 2020

JSW Cement has launched its next generation cement, Concreel HD, in the northern Kerala market that comprises Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasaragod and Wayanad.

According to a company release, Concreel HD is touted to be the most ideal cement suited for Kerala climate and has superior propertiessuch as high early strength, higher durability, quick setting, superior cohesion and chemical resistance to sulphate, nitrate, water and chlorides, in addition to being the ideal green cement.

The company also organised a market storming activity in Kozhikode, along with prize distribution to winners of IPL League Phase 2. Being the sponsor of Delhi Capitals, JSW had organised various competitions for its dealers, sub-dealers, engineers, architects and masons.

The market storming activity was flagged off by Jovi Joseph, State Head, JSW Cement.

