JSW Cement plans to double production capacity

JSW Cement, a part of the $ 13 billion JSW Group, plans to double its cement production capacity in next few years. The current cement making capacity in the East is 4 million tonne per annum (mtpa).

The capacity ramp-up will involve a combination of brownfield expansions at Salboni unit in West Bengal and the Odisha-based Shiva Cement plants, as well as a greenfield project in Odisha. These projects are expected to be commissioned in various phases until 2023, the company said in a release.

JSW Cement, the company further added in its release, is targeting a manufacturing capacity of 20 MTPA by 2021 to meet customer and industry demand. According to Nilesh Narwekar, CEO, JSW Cement, the East Indian markets are “very important”. “The present market scenario for green cement gives us the confidence that our plans to scale up production capacity will enable us to meet customer needs in the region,” he said.

JSW entered the cement market in 2009. Its manufacturing facilities in Vijayanagar in Karnataka; Nandyal in Andhra Pradesh; Salboni in West Bengal and Dolvi in Maharashtra utilise slag from steel plants to produce portland slag cement.