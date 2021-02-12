JSW Cement to use WhatsApp to drive sales

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
JSW Cement has tied up with Yalochat, a leading conversational commerce service provider, to introduce artificial intelligence-based Anytime Anywhere Business transactions for its trade customers.
The partnership with Yalochat will enable JSW Cement, which is expanding capacity to 25 mtpa from 14 mtpa by FY23, to upsell, transact and provide better services to its customers over messaging apps WhatsApp.
Conversational commerce is e-commerce done through various means of conversations and uses technology such as speech recognition, speaker recognition, natural language processing and artificial intelligence.
JSW Cement has major presence in East, West and Southern regions. As part of digitisation initiative, JSW Cement is rolling out AI-based mobile-tech interventions, including conversational commerce services for its trade channels across all markets.
Parth Jindal, Managing Director, JSW Cement said the digital transformation will ensure ease of doing business for customers through continued improvements in the overall brand experience, combined with efficient operations for well-synchronised and timely deliveries.
Javier Mata, Founder and CEO, Yalochat said the sales force of JSW Cement has been empowered to focus on building meaningful relationships with dealers while technology takes care of the rest.
Nilesh Narwekar, CEO, JSW Cement, said introduction of mobile-tech in supply chain equips sales force with data to evaluate channel performance and enables faster decision-making to support the requirement of trade network. Choicing WhatsApp as a medium to offer conversational commerce services will enable them to get their account statements and remain connected with their business, he said.
JSW Cement has also digitised the outbound marketing functions through mobile-tech interventions. These technologies are enabling the company’s sales force to seamlessly interact with its channel partners and receive orders.
K Swaminathan, Chief Marketing Officer, JSW Cement, said the digital initiatives combines capabilities, processes, structures and technologies to scale-up interaction with customers and provide them optimal personalised service on a real-time basis to scale up business.
