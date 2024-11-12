JSW Defence and Shield AI, Inc, a US defence technology company, have announced a strategic partnership to indigenize and manufacture Shield AI’s “V-BAT,” a Group 3 Unmanned Aerial System (UAS).

As part of the partnership, the JSW Group will invest around $90 million in the next two years, with $65 million allocated in the first 12 months to establish JSW’s global compliance program, a manufacturing facility to ensure proper technology licensing, and training of manpower.

The investment will enable JSW to establish a local supply chain and create an advanced facility in India for manufacturing, assembling and testing V-BAT aircraft, the company said in a release.

This effort will enable large-scale production of V-BATs in India to serve the needs of the Indian Armed Forces and also function as a global production hub for Shield AI.

The V-BAT is a fixed-wing, vertical take-off and landing (VTOL), long endurance intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance (ISR) platform, currently deployed by multiple armed forces around the world, including the United States’ Marine Expeditionary Units (MEUs).

It provides cutting-edge reconnaissance functionality in a highly tactical system, capable of being forward deployed in complex and adversarial territory in order to provide a range of flexible solutions to special forces, front-line infantry, armoured and artillery units.